High alert sounded in major US cities after airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a stern warning, stating that "Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before."

Washington:

A high alert has been issued across major cities in the United States following the airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Security agencies are closely monitoring developments in Iran as the situation remains tense, and agencies are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging risks. The move comes amid fears of possible retaliatory attacks from Iran. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.

Major US cities on high alert

New York City Police said that they are tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. "We are tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC," NYPD said in a post on X.

Shortly thereafter, the Metropolitan Police Department released a similar statement on the social media platform. "The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran," the statement said. "We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia."

MPD said there are no known threats to the District, but that it will increase its presence at religious institutions across the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, noting that following the bombings in Iran, the city is "closely monitoring any threats to public safety." "There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites. "We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities," Bass wrote in the post.

Khamenei vows 'greater damage'

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning, stating that "Americans should expect greater damage than ever before." "Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before," said Khamenei.

Iranian state television has also warned Trump that every American citizen or military personnel in West Asia is now a target. "The US has committed a crime against Iran by violating Iran’s airspace. It has no place in the West Asian region. Mr. President of the United States, you started it and we will end it," said the Iranian broadcaster, while displaying a graphic of US bases in the region.

Responding to Khamenei's threat, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning, stating that any Iranian retaliation would be met with a "far greater" force. Trump took to social media after his address to the nation to issue a stark warning to Iran, vowing overwhelming retaliation if Iran responds with force. "ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US attacks three Iranian nuclear sites

Earlier, Trump said that the US military had carried out airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran. He said the American planes "completed a very successful attack" on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites in Iran. This marked the first direct involvement of the US military in the ongoing conflict alongside Israel.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow."

