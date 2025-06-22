After Iran, India begins evacuating nationals from Israel as Middle East conflict escalates India has begun evacuating its nationals from Israel as the Middle East conflict deepens following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The MEA said the evacuation will assist Indian citizens “who wish to leave,” with travel being arranged through land borders and then by air.

New Delhi:

As tensions intensify in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran, India has begun evacuating its citizens from Israel, reported NDTV, quoting sources on Sunday. The move comes days after the government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier announced that arrangements were being made to assist Indian nationals in Israel “who wish to leave” due to the ongoing regional conflict. The evacuation process will involve travel through land borders followed by flights to India. “The government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad,” the MEA said in a statement.

Points to note:

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has urged all citizens in Israel to register themselves through the official portal www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg, if not already registered.

A 24/7 control room has also been set up with contact numbers +972 54-7520711 and +972 54-3278392 , and an email helpline at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in .

, and an email helpline at . There are currently around 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel.

Operation Sindhu underway in Iran

India had already launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid growing military strikes in the region. More than 800 Indian nationals, including over 300 students, have been flown home so far via three chartered flights, two from Mashhad and one from Ashgabat in neighbouring Turkmenistan.

Region on edge as US joins Israeli offensive

The evacuation efforts come in the wake of the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Hostilities began last week when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, top generals, and nuclear scientists. Israel claimed that Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon.

The situation worsened on Sunday as US forces directly joined the Israeli offensive, launching airstrikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump said the strikes were “a very successful attack” and marked the first time the US had hit Iranian nuclear sites since the 1979 revolution.

(With inputs from agency)