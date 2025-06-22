Trump says US 'obliterated' Iran’s key nuclear sites, warns Tehran to choose between 'peace or tragedy' The US has formally joined Israel’s military campaign against Iran, launching precision strikes on three major nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — using bunker-busting bombs. President Donald Trump announced the strikes and warned of further action unless Iran opts for peace.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday morning declared that American strikes had “completely and fully obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities, issuing a stark warning to Tehran against any retaliatory action. Speaking from the White House just hours after announcing precision strikes on three major nuclear sites in Iran, Trump said the regime now faces a clear choice between “peace or tragedy.” The strikes, confirmed by both US and Israeli officials, mark the most direct US military action in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and have sparked fears of a broader regional war.

The airstrikes early Sunday targeted Iran’s deeply fortified nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — all central to the country's uranium enrichment programme. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed the attacks but vowed that its nuclear work would continue, calling the strikes part of an "evil conspiracy" against its sovereign programme.

The US employed six GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs, each weighing 30,000 pounds and capable of penetrating deep underground facilities. These bombs were delivered by B-2 stealth bombers, which only the US possesses. The use of such weaponry, reportedly focused on the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, marks the first known combat use of the GBU-57.

'Many targets left': Trump

President Trump was the first to announce the strikes, posting on Truth Social that the attacks had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran’s core nuclear infrastructure. In a later address from the White House, Trump warned Iran that further military action would follow if Tehran does not “choose peace.”

“There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than what we’ve seen over the past eight days,” he said. “There are many targets left.”

Trump also said he had coordinated closely with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing their cooperation as a “team effort like no other.” Netanyahu confirmed the call and praised Trump in a televised statement, calling him “a friend of Israel like no one before him.”

Iran vows resistance

Despite the extensive damage to its nuclear programme, Iran signaled defiance. The Atomic Energy Organisation said Iran’s nuclear efforts would continue with “the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists.” It framed the attacks as an extension of longstanding enmity from the US and Israel and invoked the legacy of Iran’s “nuclear martyrs.”

International fallout and political divide

The US strikes have drawn strong reactions both domestically and internationally. Japan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had safely evacuated 21 of its citizens and their family members from Iran to neighbouring Azerbaijan, underscoring growing fears of a regional spillover. Republican leaders in the US Congress rallied behind Trump’s decision. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the move as a clear stance against a nuclear-armed Iran. Senator Lindsey Graham called it “the right call.” However, Democrats and some far-right Republicans questioned the constitutionality of launching strikes without congressional approval. Senator Tim Kaine warned of another “idiotic Middle East war,” while Rep. Warren Davidson criticized the lack of legislative oversight. The Arms Control Association, a nonproliferation watchdog, condemned the strikes as a reckless escalation. It warned that military action may only increase Iran’s motivation to pursue nuclear weapons and undermine any future diplomatic resolution.

A calculated escalation

The strikes come after more than a week of sustained Israeli attacks on Iranian military assets. While Israel’s initial strikes were aimed at degrading Iran’s air defences and missile systems, US involvement escalated the operation to a new level — with a clear focus on eliminating Iran’s nuclear weapons potential.

UN condemns US strikes on Iran

The United Nations has strongly condemned the US strikes on Iran, warning of dire global consequences if tensions continue to spiral. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” by what he called a “dangerous escalation” following the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement. Urging restraint on all sides, he emphasised that “at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos” and called for a renewed push for diplomacy.

