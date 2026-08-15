'Viksit Bharat at 2047', 'Atmanirbharta' and more: PM Modi's top quotes from 80th Independence Day Speech

New Delhi:

Paying tributes to India's freedom fighters as the country celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people must stay united and continue working hard to help the nation realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He said the world's outlook towards India has completely changed, as he pushed for initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' and making the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said India has become the world's fastest growing economy in the past 12 years under his government. He also said India's defence production has vastly increased, while a lot of focus was made on the artificial intelligence (AI), nuclear energy, telecom and digital sectors, and the railways.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech on the 80th Independence Day:

Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai.

I pay my tributes to Bapu and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day.

It is a historic day. After independence, this is the time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions.

In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them.

Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective.

Recently, parts of the country have faced the havoc of floods and landslides. Many families have been affected, and we deeply empathize with their suffering. I assure the affected families that we, and the entire nation, stand with them.

In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times; production by Khadi and Gramudyog has increased five times; electronic manufacturing has grown by seven times. Mobile phone production has increased by 33 per cent, and digital transactions have grown by 100 per cent.

A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward—even amidst difficulties and disasters—naturally emerges.

We, too, have envisioned a grand dream—a dream pursued with firm resolve and the aim of scaling new heights. It is the vision that by the time we mark 100 years of independence—by 2047—we will have transformed India into a developed nation. We must achieve this goal through the collective effort and industrious spirit of our 1.4 billion citizens. When the world's most populous nation resolves to become a developed country, it stands as a testament to our courage in the eyes of the global community; the world is compelled to change its perspective towards us.

Over the past 12 years, countless citizens—whether Dalits, the downtrodden, the marginalized, or tribals; whether rural or urban dwellers; the poor or the middle class; youth or the elderly; women or men; from the North, South, East, or West—have all strived in every possible way, with unwavering resolve and dedication, to propel the nation to new heights. I respectfully acknowledge these efforts.

We must become self-reliant and protect our interests. Today, every Indian is getting connected with initiatives of Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local.

Energy security is the demand of the time. We are moving forward with the aim of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade.

The country gained independence—independence accompanied by many dreams. Yet, we failed to pick up pace or gather momentum. We remained mired in an attitude of 'hoti hai,' 'chalti hai,' 'ho jaega,' or 'dekha jaega.' By 2014, the entire world had relegated us to the ranks of the "Fragile Five." Amidst that, over the last 12 years, India has gathered new momentum. We are surging ahead rapidly, and the resolve of our 1.4 billion citizens is such that nothing can now halt our collective determination and capability.

12 years ago, piped gasline was available in only 70 cities. In the last 12 years, this number has grown to 700 cities. Today, 1.75 crore households are connected to piped gas lines in the country.

An atmosphere of tension prevailed. God knows what all the predictions the predictors made! Some people gain joy in keeping the nation terrified by spreading rumours that vaccines will not be available, petrol, diesel, and fertilizer will not be available in the country. Some people were gaining joy from creating an atmosphere of anxiousness in the country.

India has a stable political mandate, a stable government, a vibrant democracy, a strong judicial system and a Constitution that guides us all. The recent trade agreements we have signed provide a great opportunity for us. I want to tell our MSMEs that we must not miss this opportunity.

ALSO READ:

Turned 'no-go areas' into 'go-ahead areas': PM Modi's push for nuclear power, energy security in I-Day speech