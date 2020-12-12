PM Modi assures farmers again, says all walls, obstacles being removed

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI PM Modi once again assures farmers over new farm laws, says will benefit them.

As farmers continue to protest against the new farm laws and threaten to intensify the agitation, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said once again assured them that the reforms will pave the way to access new markets and avenues adding all walls and obstacles will be removed. The Prime Minister was speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI.

"We'd seen walls between the agriculture sector and other areas associated with it — be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage, or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options, and more benefits of technology," PM said.

Further addressing the cause, PM Modi said that with all this, more investment will come in the agriculture sector and maximum benefit will come to India's farmers.

"The reforms being undertaken will take these walls down and the recent agriculture reforms are a part of this process. The cold storage infrastructure will be modernised. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefitted the most out of it," the Prime Minister added.

