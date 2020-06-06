Image Source : @PIYUSHGOYAL Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal dies at 88

Mother of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Chandrakanta Goyal has passed away at the age of 88. Chandrakanta was herself a former BJP leader and 3-time MLA from Matunga in Mumbai.

"My revered mother, who always guided me with her love and affection, has passed away this morning. She spent her entire life serving and also inspired us to spend our lives to serve. May God grant her place at his feet. Om Shanti," Goyal said in the tweet.

अपने स्नेह, और प्रेम से मुझे हमेशा राह दिखाने वाली मेरी पूज्य माता जी का आज सुबह स्वर्गवास हो गया।



उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन सेवा करते हुए बिताया, और हमें भी सेवाभाव से जीवन बिताने को प्रेरित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों मे स्थान दें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/mwlIks6TBJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 6, 2020

Chandrakanta Goyal, a 3-time MLA from Matunga in Mumbai, was the widow of senior BJP leader, the late Ved Prakash Goyal, who was the shipping minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

The Goyal family has long been associated with the Jan Sangh and the BJP, and their son Piyush is a Railway Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

