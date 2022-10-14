Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Punjab: Pakistani drone shot down in Gurdaspur.

Punjab news: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a drone that entered India from the Pakistani side along the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur early Friday morning.

After spotting the drone which was stucked in tree, the BSF troops shot it down at around 4:30 am on Friday (October 14).

Following the incident, a massive search operation has been launched in the entire area. The senior officials of BSF Punjab are on spot.

The senior officials of BSF are on spot.

As per the details from Border Security Force, Pakistan is again playing a game in which they are trying to infiltrate through drones and big hexacopters or quad copters so that they can deliver arms, ammunition and drugs in India.

BSF troops fired around 17 rounds on drones with three elimination rounds.

As per the information, overall 192 Pakistani drones entered into Indian territory from Pakistan in last 9 months, out of which 8 were shot down.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

