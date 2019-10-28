Pakistan again denies airspace for PM Modi flight; India approaches global body

Image Source : PTI File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard Air India One. Pakistan has denied airspace for PM Modi's flight.

India has lodged a strong protest to global aviation body after Pakistan on Sunday denied its airspace being used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to Saudi Arabia. India has taken up the issue with the International Civil Aviation Organization, news agency IANS reported.

PM Modi is travelling to Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit.

India sought overflight clearance from Pakistan for the PM's aircraft for his October 28-29 visit to Riyadh. Prime Minister Modi travels in Air India One - operated by the Indian Air Force. Normally, Prime Minister of India or President of India use Air India One for official state trips abroad. Air India One is equipped with missile-deflecting systems, modern flight management system including global positioning system, as well as category II instrument landing system.

India regretted the Pakistani decision to again deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight.

"India has taken up the issue of denial of overflight clearance with the relevant international civil aviation body," a source said.

On Sunday, Pakistan rejected a request by India to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi use its airspace.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision had been taken to show solidarity on the 'black day' being observed by Pakistan over Kashmir.

In September too, Pakistan refused to let Modi use its airspace for his travel to the US.

Earlier, Pakistan didn't allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for travel to Iceland.

For all VVIP visits, the foreign countries are required to be informed of the use of their airspace.

According to the ICAO or International Civil Aviation Organization charter, denial of airspace cannot be done by any country, except in the event of war.