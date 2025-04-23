'India determined to bring perpetrators...': PM Modi thanks Trump for support on Pahalgam attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his support in the wake of terror attack that rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalam on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for the support he extended following the Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 people. PM Modi said India is determined to bring perpetrators and backers of this "cowardly and heinous terrorist attack" to justice.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi to offer condolences for the victims of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Trump said that the United States stands with India in its fight against terrorism and offered all possible support.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir."

"President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," Jaiswal added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said in a post on X that the United States stands with India. His statement came in response to the post shared by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US State Department on the Pahalgam terror attack, which said, "The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act, killing tourists and civilians."