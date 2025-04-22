Pahalgam attack: What is Army's Victor Force? Key unit leading anti-terror operations in J-K Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting an immediate response from the Victor Force, which has launched a search operation in the region. Here's what you need to know about the Victor Force.

New Delhi:

Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgham in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing one and injuring at least 12 people. In response, multiple security units have launched a joint search operation in the area. These include the Indian Army’s Victor Force and Special Forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Troops from the Indian Army's Victor Force have taken positions at higher altitudes in the valley to pursue the attackers. Given this development, it's important to understand what the Victor Force is and the key role it plays in counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is the Indian Army's Victor Force?

The Indian Army is widely respected for its bravery and dedication. There are many units under the Indian Army, among its many specialised units is the Victor Force, which plays a crucial role in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. It functions under the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a counter-insurgency force.

Victor Force is primarily responsible for security and counter-terror activities in the southern districts of Jammu and Kashmir — Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian — all of which are considered highly sensitive and prone to terrorist activity. Over the years, Victor Force has led several significant missions, including the well-known Operation All Out, during which many top militants in the Kashmir Valley were eliminated. Besides its combat role, the unit also handles law and order issues like stone-pelting incidents and crowd control.

Formed in 1994, Victor Force is one of five key sectors under the Rashtriya Rifles, which was established in the early 1990s. The other components of RR include Romeo Force, Delta Force, Kilo Force, and Uniform Force. Among them, Victor Force stands out as one of the most formidable counter-terrorism wings of the Indian Army, known for its swift and effective operations in some of the toughest terrains.

PM Modi speaks to Amit Shah, asks him to take suitable steps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation. PM Modi also asked Shah to visit the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the death toll is being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said in a post on X.