Over 1.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2021 12:36 IST
More than 1.15 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 31.69 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 30,54,17,617 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.15 crore (1,15,22,543) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

