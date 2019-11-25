Image Source : PTI OMCs got 5,605 complaints on adulterated fuel in past 5 yrs (Representational Image)

State-run Oil Marketing companies (OMC's) have received 5,605 complaints regarding fuel adulteration at retail outlets during the last five years till September this year, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Parliament on Monday.

In a response to a question from TMC MP Pratima Mondal on fuel adulteration, Pradhan said that in established cases of adulteration of petrol or diesel, OMCs have terminated 72 dealerships during the past five years.

"OMCs have received 5605 complaints regarding product quality issues/adulteration at retail outlets during the last five years and current year (April- September 2019). In established cases of adulteration of petrol/diesel, OMCs have terminated 72 dealerships in the same period," he said.

In a written response the minister said that the "Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that action is taken as per Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) and Dealership agreement against retail outlet dealers where cases of adulteration are established .."

Besides, the Central Government has also issued the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which provides for punitive action against malpractices, such as adulteration of petroleum products.

Among other measures taken to prevent adulteration, Pradhan said, were the formation of separate Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) for carrying out inspections, samples were drawn from petrol pumps at random and sent for testing to authorized laboratories and installation of GPS to monitor the movement of fuel trucks.

