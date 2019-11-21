Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd day

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second day on Thursday as the crude oil prices eased after a rise in the past week.

As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively. The diesel prices were Rs 65.84/litre, Rs 68.25/litre, 69.06/litre and 69.59/litre respectively.

The Brent crude futures fell 0.45 per cent to $62.17 a barrel. The international benchmark rose 2.53 per cent to $62.45 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 0.30 per cent to $56.05 per barrel.

ALSO READ | Government announces big relief to telcos: Here's what we know so far

ALSO READ | RBI supersedes DHFL board, insolvency proceedings soon