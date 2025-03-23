Odisha weather update: IMD forecasts thunderstorms in six districts on March 24 The weather office said that light rain is likely in the coastal districts. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded on Sunday in coastal Odisha and interior areas with heavy downpour in the Ganjam district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms in six districts of Odisha for Monday. In its forecast, the Bhubaneswar centre of IMD said that thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The weather office said that light rain is likely in the coastal districts. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded on Sunday in coastal Odisha and interior areas with heavy downpour in the Ganjam district.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Rangeilunda (8 cm), followed by Chhatrapur (7 cm) and 5cm in Aska, Buguda and Ganjam. Kakatpur and Gop in Puri district recorded 5 cm of rain each. The IMD also predicted a rise in day temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next 4-5 days in the state.

Several pockets in Odisha affected due to hailstorms

On March 20 and 21, hailstorms and thunderstorms lashed the coastal state impacting several areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore. According to preliminary estimates by the Mayurbhanj administration, 4,775 people from 47 villages under 19 panchayats were affected due to the hailstorm.

The district administration has opened relief centres in the affected areas, provided shelters to people, and distributed polythene to those whose houses were damaged, an official said.

Meanwhile, a high-level state government team led by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari is scheduled to make a field visit to the affected areas of Bisoi block in Mayurbhanj district and hold a meeting with the local administration on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)