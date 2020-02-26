Image Source : FILE Odisha man hospitalised with suspected coronavirus symptoms

A man, who recently returned from South Korea, was admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Sambalpur with suspected novel coronavirus symptoms after he was found suffering from prolonged cold, fever and cough, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The youth was admitted to Hemgir hospital in Sundergarh district on Monday and then referred to VIMSAR, Burla on Tuesday night keeping in view his stay in South Korea, it said.

His blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for examination, the bulletin said.

A total of 109 persons who had returned to the state from novel coronavirus-affected countries since January 15 have been kept under home isolation, it said.

Earlier, blood samples of all the seven persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus had tested negative, the bulletin added.

