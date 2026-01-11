NSA Ajit Doval says he does not have phone or use internet | VIDEO Ajit Doval also said that it is important to take the right and farsighted decisions at the utmost time, particularly for the youth. However, he advised that it is important to think about what the next two steps will be before a person takes the first step.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has said that he largely avoids using a phone and does not use internet, pointing out that there are other modes of communications of which people are not aware about. He made the revelation on Saturday while speaking at the inaugural session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

"It is true that I do not use the internet," Doval said. "I also do not use a phone, except for family matters or for speaking to people in other countries, which is necessary. I manage my work that way. There are many other means of communication as well, and some additional methods have to be arranged that people are not aware of."

Doval, who has been serving as India's NSA since 2014, also said that it is important to take the right and farsighted decisions at the utmost time, particularly for the youth. However, the former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director advised that it is important to think about what the next two steps will be before a person takes the first step.

"Most of you must have taken some resolve on January 1 - that you will not waste time on social media, will hit the gym, will study hard, and will not waste time. Some do, some don’t... Some succeed, some get lost between dream and decision, and some between dream and implementation," he said.

'We have to avenge our history'

During the same event, Doval said India needs to strengthen itself in every aspect to 'avenge' a painful history of attacks and subjugation. Doval, who is the youngest police officer to receive the Kirti Chakra, also stressed that India needs strong leadership, which he said has been demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Napoleon once said, 'I am not afraid of 1,000 lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of 1,000 sheep led by a lion'. That is how important leadership is," the NSA said.

"We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson. It is important that we remember that lesson because if the youth forget it, then it would be tragic for the country," he added.

