NSA Ajit Doval meets Bangladesh counterpart amid Dhaka's efforts to extradite Sheikh Hasina The meeting took place just days after Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs urged India to deport Sheikh Hasina, who was handed a death sentence by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for alleged “crimes against humanity."

New Delhi:

At a time when relations between India and Bangladesh are strained, Bangladesh’s National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman met NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi to discuss the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) and ongoing bilateral issues. The meeting comes even as Dhaka has formally asked New Delhi to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a statement from the Bangladesh High Commission, Rahman also invited Doval to visit Bangladesh “at his convenience.”

"Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Advisor, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Adviser of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Dr. Rahman invited Mr Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience," the statement by the Bangladesh High Commission said.

Dhaka’s extradition request adds pressure

The meeting took place just days after Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs urged India to deport Sheikh Hasina, who was handed a death sentence by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for alleged “crimes against humanity” linked to the July–August 2024 unrest.

Dhaka said the extradition treaty between the two neighbours places a “binding duty” on India to return the two “fugitive accused,” calling any shelter given to them an “extremely unfriendly act.”

Hasina and Kamal were sentenced to death, while former police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun received a five-year term for his role in the violence, according to the tribunal’s verdict.

India responds

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has “noted” the verdict and will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy and stability,” the MEA said, avoiding any direct comment on the extradition request.

Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional framework focused on maritime security, counterterrorism and cyber cooperation. Moreover, NSA Ajit Doval is set to host his counterparts from CSC member states in New Delhi on Thursday.