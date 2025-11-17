'Brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures': Sheikh Hasina's first reaction on death sentence The ICT on Monday handed Hasina a death sentence for her role in the violence and killings that erupted during the July–August 2024 unrest in Bangladesh. The tribunal found her guilty of crimes against humanity after a months-long trial.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the death penalty awarded to her reveals ‘murderous intent’ of extremist figures within the interim government. In her first reaction, Hasina rejected the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdict, hailing her government’s record in upholding human rights.

"The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," Hasina said in a statement.

"I reject the ICT’s other allegations of human rights abuses as equally unevidenced. I am very proud of my government’s record on human rights and development. We led Bangladesh to join the International Criminal Court in 2010, gave refuge to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar, expanded access to electricity and education, and presided over a 450% GDP growth over 15 years, lifting millions out of poverty. These achievements are a matter of historical record. They are not the acts of a leadership unconcerned by human rights. And Dr Yunus and his vengeful cronies can claim no achievements that are remotely comparable," she added.

Hasina awarded death sentence for 'crimes against humanity'

The ICT on Monday handed Hasina a death sentence for her role in the violence and killings that erupted during the July–August 2024 unrest in Bangladesh. The tribunal found her guilty of crimes against humanity after a months-long trial that concluded she had ordered a brutal crackdown on last year’s student-led uprising.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to Sheikh Hasina within the country.

In the same verdict, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was given the death penalty for crimes against humanity. The court also handed former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun a five-year prison sentence for similar offences.

Bangladesh protests and Hasina’s ouster

In mid-2024, Bangladesh was shaken by sweeping student-led demonstrations after a court restored quotas in government recruitment. The ruling ignited widespread anger on university campuses and soon spilled into the streets, where protesters set fire to property and clashed with authorities.

What began as a fight over job reservations quickly evolved into a broader uprising against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. On August 5, demonstrators broke into her official residence in Dhaka, prompting her hurried departure from the country. She has since taken refuge in India.

In the aftermath, an interim administration headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed control. The caretaker government has outlawed the Awami League and initiated in-absentia proceedings against Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity.

