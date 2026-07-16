No entry for tourists at Delhi's Red Fort: Know why has it been closed and when will it reopen

New Delhi:

Delhi's Red Fort complex has been closed to the public from July 15 to August 15 in view of preparations for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, according to an official order. A senior ASI official said that such orders are issued every year ahead of Independence Day.

Red Fort closed for preparations of Independence Day

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued the order, stating that public entry to the historic monument has been suspended to facilitate security arrangements and preparations for the annual Independence Day event, where the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort ramparts.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 15th July, 2026, to 15th August 2026, till the end of Independence Day celebrations, 2026," reads the order dated July 9.

The Red Fort has been closed due to the extensive and grand preparations for the Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 15. To ensure that there is no lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, officials, and dignitaries during the celebrations, security agencies have taken control of the fort and have begun a security audit. Barricading, stage construction, and installation of technical equipment are to be carried out inside the fort from July 15 to August 15. Due to security reasons and strict arrangements, the entire complex has been handed over to security agencies since July 15, due to which entry is completely restricted for both domestic and international tourists.

As in the past few years, the Red Fort will remain closed to the public for 30 days this year as well. The monument was similarly shut for 30 days in 2025, continuing a pattern that has been in place since 2022.

In earlier years, however, the closure period was shorter. In 2021, the Red Fort remained closed for 26 days, from July 21 to August 15, while in 2018, public entry was suspended for only eight days, from August 8 to August 15, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Red Fort venue for Independence Day celebrations

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has served as the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations since August 15, 1947, when the country gained independence from British colonial rule.

Every year on August 15, access to the Red Fort is restricted, with entry permitted only to individuals holding government-issued passes. The celebrations are conducted under stringent security arrangements, with multiple layers of access control and surveillance in place.

(With PTI inputs)

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