India's 78 districts haven't reported any fresh COVID-19 case in last 14 days: Health Ministry

At least 78 districts in the country have not reported a single case of the coronavirus in the last 14 days, the Health Ministry said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. About 12 districts did not record a fresh case of the infection in the last 28 days, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry said today. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 21,393. In the last 24 hours, 1,409 fresh cases were reported. Of the total, 4257 patients were cured, which accounts for 19.89 percent. Officials at the briefing also said that India has been able to cut transmission and minimize spread of the virus. "We have been able to cut transmission, minimize spread, and increase doubling rate. We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth has been more or less linear, not exponential," CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman of Empowered Group-2, told the media.
CORONAVIRUS CASES, DEATHS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATES/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|813
|120
|24
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|Bihar
|143
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|26
|0
|Delhi
|2248
|724
|48
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2407
|179
|103
|Haryana
|262
|140
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|407
|92
|5
|Jharkhand
|49
|8
|3
|Karnataka
|427
|131
|17
|Kerala
|438
|323
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1592
|148
|80
|Maharashtra
|5652
|789
|269
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|83
|32
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|251
|49
|16
|Rajasthan
|1890
|230
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1629
|662
|18
|Telengana
|945
|194
|23
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|46
|23
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1449
|173
|21
|West Bengal
|456
|79
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|21393*
|4258
|681
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH