Thursday, April 23, 2020
     
India's 78 districts haven't reported any fresh COVID-19 case in last 14 days: Health Ministry

At least 78 districts in the country have not reported a single case of the coronavirus in the last 14 days, the Health Ministry said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2020 16:51 IST
File/PTI

At least 78 districts in the country have not reported a single case of the coronavirus in the last 14 days, the Health Ministry said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. About 12 districts did not record a fresh case of the infection in the last 28 days, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry said today. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 21,393. In the last 24 hours, 1,409 fresh cases were reported. Of the total, 4257 patients were cured, which accounts for 19.89 percent. Officials at the briefing also said that India has been able to cut transmission and minimize spread of the virus. "We have been able to cut transmission, minimize spread, and increase doubling rate. We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth has been more or less linear, not exponential," CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman of Empowered Group-2, told the media.

CORONAVIRUS CASES, DEATHS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0
Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 35 19 1
Bihar 143 46 2
Chandigarh 27 14 0
Chhattisgarh 36 26 0
Delhi 2248 724 48
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 2407 179 103
Haryana 262 140 3
Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1
Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5
Jharkhand 49 8 3
Karnataka 427 131 17
Kerala 438 323 3
Ladakh 18 14 0
Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80
Maharashtra 5652 789 269
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 12 0 1
Mizoram 1 0 0
Odisha 83 32 1
Puducherry 7 3 0
Punjab 251 49 16
Rajasthan 1890 230 27
Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18
Telengana 945 194 23
Tripura 2 1 0
Uttarakhand 46 23 0
Uttar Pradesh 1449 173 21
West Bengal 456 79 15
Total number of confirmed cases in India 21393* 4258 681
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

