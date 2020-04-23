India's 78 districts haven't reported any fresh COVID-19 case in last 14 days: Health Ministry

File/PTI

At least 78 districts in the country have not reported a single case of the coronavirus in the last 14 days, the Health Ministry said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. About 12 districts did not record a fresh case of the infection in the last 28 days, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry said today. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 21,393. In the last 24 hours, 1,409 fresh cases were reported. Of the total, 4257 patients were cured, which accounts for 19.89 percent. Officials at the briefing also said that India has been able to cut transmission and minimize spread of the virus. "We have been able to cut transmission, minimize spread, and increase doubling rate. We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth has been more or less linear, not exponential," CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman of Empowered Group-2, told the media.

No exponential growth in COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry

CORONAVIRUS CASES, DEATHS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 35 19 1 Bihar 143 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 Delhi 2248 724 48 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2407 179 103 Haryana 262 140 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 Jharkhand 49 8 3 Karnataka 427 131 17 Kerala 438 323 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 83 32 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 251 49 16 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 Telengana 945 194 23 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 Uttar Pradesh 1449 173 21 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21393* 4258 681 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage