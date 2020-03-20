My daughter rests in peace now: Nirbhaya's mother speaks EXCLUSIVELY to India TV

Image Source : PTI Justice done, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged till death on Friday (March 20, 2020). The four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman on December 16, 2012, were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, ending a horrific chapter in India's long history of sexual assault that had seared the nation's soul. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

"Doctor has examined the bodies and declared all 4 dead," Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goel said.

Reacting to the hanging of the convicts, Nirbhaya's mother said, "Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now."

Talking to reporters at her house, she said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added that they would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters.

"We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future," she said.

She said that women will definitely feel safer after this execution.

Nirbhaya's father said, "Our wait for justice was painful and agonising. We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya 'Nyay Diwas' (day of justice).

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Nirbhaya's mother said she is satisfied with the action taken by the judiciary and that her daughter will rest in peace now.

Here's what Nirbhaya's mother said

