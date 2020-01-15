Nirbhaya convicts earned ₹ 1.37 lakh in Tihar, appeared in Class 10 exams but failed

Convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case are nearing their end as January 22 comes close. During their stay at Tihar jail, the convicts appeared for exams and also did chores, earning prison wages up to Rs 1,37,000. According to Tihar jail sources, convicts Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma did labour work in Tihar.

Akshay earned Rs 69,000, Vinay got Rs 39,000 for the tasks performed and Pawan managed Rs 29,000 for doing the chores. Mukesh didn't earn anything as he refused to take up any work.

As per Tihar sources, Akshay got one punishment, Mukesh got three, Pawan got eight, and Vinay was punished 11 times for breaking prison rules.

Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay took admission in Class 10 in the year 2016. They appeared in the Class 10 examinations but were not able to get through. In 2015, Vinay enrolled for a bachelor's degree course but didn't complete it.

Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad will carry out the execution of the convicts. He will arrive in Delhi two days before the hanging. Pawan Jallad will be given Rs 15,000 for each execution. After the hanging, Tihar will hand over the bodies to the families of convicts.

With just a week left, families of the convicts are regularly meeting them in Tihar. Convict Mukesh and Pawan's family visits them on a regular basis. Vinay's father met him in Tihar yesterday. Tihar sources said Vinay is facing anxiety as January 22 is approaching.

Another convict Akshay's family last met him in November. He usually speaks to his family over phone. None of his family members have come to meet him after the announcement of his execution date.

The families are allowed to meet the convicts twice and even before their execution.

