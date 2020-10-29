Faridabad murder: Third accused arrested from Nuh

Image Source : FILE PTI PHOTO Family members of Nikita, a college student, who was allegedly shot dead by Taufeeq, the prime accused, outside her college, block Ballabhgarh-Sohna road during a protest, demanding justice for her, at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district.

The Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of 21-year old woman in Ballabhgarh, news agency ANI reported. The arrested accused has been identified as Ajru.

According to police, Arju provided country-made pistol to the main accused Tausif. Arju was arrested from Nuh district after raids were conducted at dozens of places.

Nikita, a college student, was shot dead in Ballabhgarh on Monday. Nikita was returning from Aggarwal College after writing an exam. Two men tried to abduct Nikita. When she resisted, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her. The girl died on the spot.

Main accused Tausif and his aide Rehan have been arrested.

According to Nikita's family, she was attacked outside her college by Tausif who was infatuated with her and committed the act after she refused his proposals repeatedly.

