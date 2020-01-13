Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate stretch to get another AC local

Representative image

The Western Railway is planning to introduce another AC local train in Mumbai between Virar and Churchgate, however, there are no plans to withdraw services of the existing trains. The new train once added to existing train service will be doing eight rounds in a day. The plan to introduce another AC local is expected to be finalised within two weeks while its services may start in the next 15 days.

The train will be completing eight rounds in a day with one service will be put during the peak hours in the morning and evening and additional services will be timed just before and after the peak hours and other slots. The proposal to start another AC local has been sent for approval.

Mumbai got its first AC local on December 25, 2017 which used to do eight rounds per day and 5 days a week. However, later its services were added on weekends also.

On December 25, 2019, AC local train completed two years on tracks, earning the Western Railway at least Rs 40.03 crore. The first AC local, fitted with the indigenous three-phase propulsion system of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, arrived in May 2017, and after several safety trials, it was pressed into service on December 25, 2017.

On an average, approximately 18,000 commuters travel by the AC local every day, with at least 1,500 in each service, the WR's statement said.

"In the last two years, as many as 8,43,343 tickets were sold for the train, of which 6,62,565 were single-journey tickets and 1,80,778 were season tickets," the release stated.

The WR currently operates 12 AC services, of which eight fast services ply between Churchgate and Virar and three between Churchgate and Borivali, apart from a slow service from Mahalaxmi to Borivali.

