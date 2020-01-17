Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Man travelling atop local train suffers severe burns (Representational Image)

A man travelling on the roof of a suburban train suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with the overhead wire late Friday evening at Central Railway's Ghatkopar station, an official said. The incident occurred on platform number 2 at around 9:25pm, he added.

"He came in contact with the 25000 Volt overhead wire and was burnt severely. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital nearby," he said.

Due to the incident, power supply to the line had to be shut off for about 15 minutes, resulting in stalling of trains and inconvenience to passengers, the official said.

