Mumbai: Fire in Colaba building, Fire Brigade at the spot

Mumbai Colaba fire: A four storey building in Mumbai's posh Colaba area of Mumbai has caught fire. The building, by the name Churchill Chambers is located behind Colaba Bus Depot. Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicles are at the scene and firemen are trying to douse the flames and carry out rescue operation.

Mumbai Fire Brigade's Chief Fire Officer PS Ranahngdale told media that the fire is under control.

There is no report of injuries or casualties.

(More to follow)