Mumbai eateries and malls to remain open 24/7 from Jan 26; BJP leader raises concerns

Looking down on a Mumbai neighbourhood from a high-rise (file photo)

Malls, multiplexes and eateries in Mumbai will remain open 24/7 from Jan 26, in a first for any Indian city. According to a news reports, shops and restaurants will however be not allowed to serve alcohol during the night hours.

Hindustan Times, citing municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have permitted such establishments across the city in gated communities and non-residential areas to keep their shops open 24x7 from January 27.

According to reports, at least 25 malls in the city could remain open through the night and the day. The final decision to keep the establishment open, however, rests with the owner. The report said that the establishments serving alcohol could remain open till 1:30 AM.

The proposal had already been approved in a meeting chaired by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on January 16, with the BMC chief, police commissioner and representatives of malls, hotels and restaurants in attendance.

BJP raises concerns

While Twitter was flooded with laudatory messages for Aaditya Thackeray for effecting the move, BJP leader Ashish Shelar took the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) government plan with a pinch of salt, demanding details on the proposal which is the brainchild of Thackeray.

Shelar was quoted by the PTI as saying that “peace, safety and security of Mumbaikars was a top priority.

“Any mall, eatery which is a security threat for residential areas or puts burden on police will be opposed," he is believed to have said.

Meanwhile, Twitter users celebrated the unprecedented announcement. Here's a selection of reactions:

Mumbai Restaurants, Eateries, Malls can Stay Open Round The Clock from January 27! Big thanks to State Tourism Minister Hon'ble @AUThackeray ji who has been the forerunner of #Mumbai24x7 concept for years and finally it's true! #ThankYouAUT #MahaVikasAghadi @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/bvlw7ZRxZ5 — Anagha Acharya - अनघा आचार्य (@AnaghaAcharya) January 17, 2020

Restaurants, malls, theatres in #Mumbai will remain open 24 hours from January 26!



Good move!!



Truly the city that never sleeps!#AmchiMumbai #MumbaiMeriJaan

#24*7 — Debu (@debasish_mishra) January 17, 2020

Mumbai 24*7. This should be fun. Midnight 🕛 birthdays 🎂 will be so much more interesting now with choices of malls and restaurants. — Pankaj Upadhyay (@pankajcreates) January 17, 2020

