Fire at Mumbai's Exchange building that houses NCB office investigating drugs case

Image Source : ANI Fire erupts at Mumbai's Exchange building housing NCB office

A fire broke out at the Exchange building in Mumbai on Monday. The blaze was reported from the second floor of the building in Ballard Estate, which houses the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently investigating the Rhea Chakraborty drugs case. The NCB office is located on the third floor of the building.

The blaze was later brought under control. Any injuries or loss of life due to the fire was not reported.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Several people were seen rushing out of the building as soon as the fire broke out.

Initial details suggested a blast in the air conditioner on the second floor caused the fire. Teams of fire brigades reached the spot as soon as they received a call about the blaze.

Details to follow...

