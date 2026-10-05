Michael Bracewell makes the shift to NZC's casual contract for the 2026-27 season

In a major development, star New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has made the decision to shift to NZC’s (New Zealand Cricket) casual contract for the 2026-27 season. It is interesting to note that Bracewell’s shift will allow him to compete in the BBL (Big Bash League).

Bracewell will be joining the likes of Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert as some of the players who are casually contracted with New Zealand cricket. At 35 years old, Bracewell will move from the centrally contracted players list and will be replaced by Nick Kelly, who is a batter for Northern District.

With the decision, Bracewell also came forward to give his take on the move. "The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot. As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up. I'm still very much committed to the Blackcaps and can't wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series,” Bracewell was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I've also got my eyes firmly fixed on the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural NZ20, which is set to be introduced from next summer,” he added.

Who is Nick Kelly?

At 33 years old, Nick Kelly made his debut for New Zealand back in March 2025. Since then, he has played a total of eight ODIs and seven T20Is. He was also the stand-in captain for the Black Caps against Bangladesh, stepping in for Tom Latham in the side.

New Zealand head coach, Rob Walter, who had coached Nicky Kelly in Otago before claimed that the player’s consistent domestic careers earned him a call-up.

"Nick's been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now, and it's testament to his hard work that he's earned this first contract at this stage of his career. Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure,” Walter said.

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