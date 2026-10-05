Koel Mallick officially joins BJP day after Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'blessed and delighted'

Kolkata:

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Bengali film actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as actress Koel Mallick, on Monday (October 5) officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata, a day after the party nominated her as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal.

Honored, blessed to join BJP: Koel Mallick

After joining the BJP, Koel Mallick said that she is honoured, blessed and delighted to have joined the party. "I am proud of the development taking place in the state over the last few months. I know how to serve the people. Humanity is the greatest religion," she said.

"It would be an honour for me to become a member of the Upper House of Parliament and get a chance to work for the welfare of the people," Mallick told a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, welcoming Mallick into the BJP fold, the party's West Bengal general secretary Sashi Agnihotri said the actor will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday.

The daughter of veteran Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick had a short stint as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP from April 6 to July 16. She resigned after the Mamata Banerjee-led party's electoral debacle in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Rajya Sabha polls

The election for the state's lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled for October 16 along with 11 other Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Bengal seat fell vacant after Rukmini Mallick, alias Koel Mallick, resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 16, 2026. Her term was originally scheduled to end on April 2, 2032.

Koel Mallick was the fourth Rajya Sabha MP to resign in July 2026. Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik had also resigned from the Upper House. All three subsequently joined the BJP and won re-election.

The BJP has a clear majority in the West Bengal Assembly. The party is positioned to win the Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal due to its strength in the state Assembly.

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