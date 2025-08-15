Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra': India's Iron Dome-like air defence system inspired from Lord Krishna Independence Day 2025: PM Modi said the 'Sudarshan Chakra' project has drawn inspiration from Lord Krishna and his 'Sudarshan Chakra', adding that the system could also be used to target the enemy.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday the Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra', a project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect the nation's strategic, civilian, military and religious sites from all potential attacks from the enemy. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, he said the system would integrate all the latest tech to shield the country's critical infrastructure.

'Inspiration drawn from Lord Krishna'

In his 103-minute address, the Prime Minister said the project has drawn inspiration from Lord Krishna and his 'Sudarshan Chakra', adding that the system could also be used to target the enemy, which would ultimately enhance India's offensive capabilities.

"We have chosen the path of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra. For the security of the country and its citizens, we will continue to upgrade our capabilities. Speaking from the Red Fort, I assure you that in the next 10 years, whether it is a place of strategic importance, a civilian area, or our centres of faith, we will build a ‘Rashtriya Suraksha Kavach’ to withstand any attack," said PM Modi.

Why this air defence system would be special?

During his address, PM Modi said the Sudarshan Chakra project will combine advanced surveillance, interception, and counter-attack capabilities. This will ultimately help in neutralising the enemy threats on the land, air and sea swiftly.

India's own Iron Dome

Though PM Modi did not elaborate on the Sudarshan Chakra air-defence system, experts feel that it could be on the lines of the all-weather Iron Dome air defence system of Israel, which is known to be a very effective missile shield.

"This is a very important development. He (PM Modi) has basically synergised our internal security and external security problems, issues or threats, whatever you call it," defence expert Rajiv Nayan told news agency PTI. "Sudarshan Chakra has both defensive and offensive roles, but he spoke about its defensive role, explaining that once even the Sun was covered by this Sudarshan Chakra, meaning Krishna was essentially protecting the surroundings, and thereby an operation can be launched."

What air defence system does India use at present?