Islamabad still in shock, nuclear blackmail won't be tolerated: PM Modi's jibe on Pakistan Independence Day 2025: In his address to the nation, PM Modi said India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail by Pakistan. He also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Pakistan is still in shock following the success of Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, the Prime Minister also stressed that the country will not tolerate nuclear blackmail by Pakistan anymore.

"Nuclear blackmail has been continuing for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond, on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set. We are ready to give a befitting reply," said PM Modi.

Notably, PM Modi's remarks come days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir gave India a nuclear threat, and said his country will take "half the world down with it". Later, India issued a statement on Munir's remark and said any misadventure by Pakistan "will have painful consequences".

'Gave complete freedom to forces'.

In his 12th straight Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi said his government gave complete freedom to the armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. He also saluted the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, and teaching Pakistan a lesson that 'it won't forget'.

"I salute the valour of our bravehearts. Through Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have responded with a force beyond the enemy’s imagination. On April 22nd, terrorists from across the border targeted and killed innocent civilians after asking their religion. The entire nation was enraged," he said.

'Blood and water can't flow together'

The Prime Minister on Friday also reiterated that "blood and water cannot flow together", as he defended his government's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, with Pakistan in abeyance. He said the water which was being given to Pakistan is now being used to help the country's farmers.

"India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realise that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?" PM Modi said.