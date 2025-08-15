PM Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra to revolutionise national security by 2035 Independence Day 2025: PM Modi said the country will achieve prosperity if it continues to focus on 'vocal for local'. He also stressed that the present generation of India must commit to making the country prosperous.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort on 79th Independence Day, announced that India will launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to develop a powerful weapon system aimed at thwarting any attempts by enemies to attack the country.

He also stated that the government will use the latest technological tools to secure strategic, civilian and religious places across the country.

The announcements underscore the government's focus on strengthening national security through advanced technology and defense preparedness.

“We have chosen the path of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra. For the security of the country and its citizens, we will continue to upgrade our capabilities. Speaking from the Red Fort, I assure you that in the next 10 years, whether it is a place of strategic importance, a civilian area, or our centres of faith, we will build a ‘Rashtriya Suraksha Kavach’ to withstand any attack," he said.

PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor, issues stark warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister also hailed Operation Sindoor, India’s military action to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. He said the Indian Armed Forces punished Pakistan in a way that they will never forget and any misadventure will be strongly dealt with in future.

I salute our bravehearts who carried out Operation Sindoor. Our brave soldiers punished enemies beyond their imagination. The terrorists carried out bloodshed, so we punished our enemies. India was furious after Pahalgam.

In a stark warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said India won’t tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

Nuclear blackmail has been continuing for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond. Our forces will do so on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set. We are ready to give a befitting reply," he said.

