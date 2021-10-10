Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw makes 1st call over BSNL 4G network, says PM's vision taking shape

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw makes 1st call over BSNL 4G network, says PM's vision taking shape

Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that he made the first call over the Indian 4G network of BSNL, and expressed his excitement by saying that the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

BSNL had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) on January 1, 2021, for prior registration/Proof of Concept (POC) from Indian companies interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender.

The government had approved the revival plan for BSNL in 2019, which includes an administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services through budgetary allocation to the company.

