Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ex Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice, AIIMS officials have informed. The former Prime Minister was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He was investigated to rule out other causes of fever.

On Monday, Manmohan Singh was tested negative for COVID-19, hospital sources said. Singh, 87, was admitted to the AIIMS on Sunday evening. He was under observation at the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The sources close to him said the senior Congress leader was "better" on Monday and did not have any fever during the day. He, however, underwent a series of tests.

