Man sets himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital.

A man from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said. Police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital, he said.

Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, from Tandulwadi village of Washi tehsil in Osmanabad, set himself ablaze following a fight with his brother, the official said.

"He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step," he said.

"The man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 percent burns," the official said. "He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident."

Also Read | 1989 kidnapping case: Tada court issues bailable warrant against Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed

Latest India News