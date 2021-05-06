BJP leaders provoking, says Mamata over Central team's visit to Bengal

Image Source : ANI BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It's not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming, said Mamata Banerjee on post-poll violence in Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the BJP for post-poll violence in the state saying their leaders are visiting the state again and again provoking violence. Mamata's remarks has come after a 10-member BJP delegation, led by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, met the team from Home Ministry at the BSF office in Kolkata today.

Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It's not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people's mandate."

"A team had come, they drank tea and went back, though COVID is on. Now if ministers come, they've to get an RT-PCR negative report, even for special flights. The rule should be the same for all. COVID is increasing because of BJP leaders coming here again and again," Banerjee said.

Speaking on vaccination drive in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, "I haven't got any reply till now (from PM Modi over the issue of free vaccination). Why are they not allotting Rs 30,000 crores for vaccines when they are making new Parliament and statues, spending Rs 20,000 crores."

Mamata argued saying, "Where is the PM CARES Fund? Why are they risking the lives of young people? Their leaders should visit COVID hospitals, instead of going places. Their leaders are coming and spreading COVID."

