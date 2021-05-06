Union Minister V Muralidharan's convoy attacked in Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, several injured

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ ANI Union Minister V Muralidharan's convoy attacked in West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muralidharan's convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Panchkhudi area of West Midnapore.

The Union Minister, however, escaped unhurt. Driver of his car and several others suffered critical injuries in the attack.

"TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip," the Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs tweeted.

Speaking to India TV, Muraleedharan said that the attack was orchestrated by TMC workers. He said that the incident took place in the presence of police, adding that the Mamata Banerjee government has turned a blind eye.

"TMC goons were involved in the attack. We will file a police complaint," he said. The Union Minister was going to meet the families of party workers and supporters who lost their lives in the widespread violence unleashed by the TMC post-declaration of the Assembly elections results.

The saffron party has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked its women members, vandalised houses, looted shops of its members and ransacked its offices. The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in West bengal, pocketing 77 seats.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha's car was also attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress.

In another related development, the Union Home Ministry has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal and also assess the ground situation in the state. The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, reached Kolkata today afternoon. Earlier on Wednesday, the MHA had sent a terse reminder to the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence and to take necessary measures to stop such incidents "without any loss of time". The ministry had warned that the matter will be taken "seriously" in case the state fails to do so.

