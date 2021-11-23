Mamata Banerjee to take up Tripura violence issue in meeting with PM Modi tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee to take up Tripura violence issue in meeting with PM Modi

Highlights Mamata Banerjee is on a four-day trip to the national capital.

TMC MPs met Amit Shah on Monday and apprised him of the alleged attacks on party workers in Tripura.

Mamata has claimed that BJP is scared, having understood that common people have lost faith in it.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, during which she will take up the issue of alleged police brutality in Tripura. She will also raise issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence," she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Hitting out at Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said the Union home minister "is yet to show courtesy" and meet the TMC MPs, who had been seeking an audience with him over the violence in Tripura.

"He (Shah) may belong to the BJP, but he is holding the chair of the home minister. My MPs have been sitting in front of his office since morning, but no courtesy was shown to them," she said.

However, the MPs later met Shah on Monday and apprised him of the alleged attacks on party workers in Tripura.

Describing the situation in Tripura under the Biplab Deb-led BJP government as "atrocious", Banerjee wondered why the human rights commission was "not taking a note of the ongoing use of brute force" in the Northeastern state.

"There is no democracy in Tripura. Several murders have happened. Goons with weapons are getting inside police stations. I don't even remember how many people had to be brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital, having sustained injuries in Tripura.

