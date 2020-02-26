Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Undertrial smuggles 10 blades in his stomach

An under-trial prisoner lodged at the Thane District Jail was booked for allegedly smuggling 10 blades inside his stomach, police said on Wednesday. The jail staff noticed something suspicious about Diwakar Yadav @ Rocky when returned to the jail from his hearing in court on February 18, inspector Ashok Sawant of Thane Nagar police station said. They forced him to pass stool and a capsule containing 10 blades got ejected from his rectum, he said, adding that the purpose of smuggling the blades is yet to be ascertained.

An offence has been registered against Yadav under section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prisons Act, the official said. The accused has been lodged in jail in a case of murder, which was registered with the MHB police station at Borivili in 2017, he added.

