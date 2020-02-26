Ten injured as blast rocks Kabul city

Image Source : AP A boy inspect his damaged home after after an attack near the Bagram Air Base In Parwan province of Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years.

At least 10 people were injured when an explosive-fitted motorbike exploded on Wednesday afternoon in Police District 6 in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The source at the site, on the condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that "I saw 10 wounded persons" rolling in bloods on the street after the motorbike blast at 3.30 pm (local time).

The blast took place on the fifth day of the "seven-day reduction in violence" or a partial ceasefire observed by the Taliban outfit since early Saturday, which would be followed by a US-Taliban peace agreement on February 29 to pave the way for the withdrawal of US forces from the country.