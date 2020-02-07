Image Source : FILE UP: Girl disfigures lover's face with blade attack for refusing marriage proposal

Jilted love can be dangerous - even if it happens to be a girl. According to reports, a girl student in an intermediate college under Hafizganj police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, slashed the face of a boy who was studying with her. The girl was in love with the boy but the latter refused to continue any relationship with her.

She has asked the boy to marry her on several occasions but he turned down the proposal saying that he wanted to study further and make a career.

The girl , on Thursday, accosted the boy on the road leading to the college and slashed his face several times with a blade.

Eyewitnesses said that the girl told the boy, "You are proud of your looks. Now no one will marry you."

On seeing blood gushing out form the boy's face, the girl also fainted on the road.

The boy was immediately taken to the hospital where his condition is said to be serious. Sources said that some of his facial nerves had been damaged in the attack.

The college principal said that the incident had taken place outside the college and hence they could not comment on it.

No complaint has yet been registered in the case. The girl and the boy are both minors.

