Maharashtra govt exempts print media from lockdown starting April 20

The Maharashtra government had issued an addendum in yesterday's order and exempted the Print media from lockdown from 20th April onwards. Door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines to remain prohibited during the lockdown in the light of coronavirus pandemic. It also said that the commissioners and directors of all commisionerates and directorates will attend office with 10 per cent staff.

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed list of select activities that will be allowed starting April 20. The revised guidelines pertaining to measures for containment of the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state were issued on April 17.

The order, however, noted that these will not apply to containment zones as demarcated by concerned authorities.

ACTIVITIES TO BE ALLOWED IN 'NON-HOTSPOTS' OF MAHARASHTRA FROM APRIL 20:

All health services

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Operations of coconut, cashew and spice plantations

Operation of animal husbandry farms

Bank branches

ATMs

E-commerce companies

