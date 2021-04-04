Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 57,074 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 30,10,597, the death toll increased to 55,656 with 277 new fatalities.

As many as 27,508 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 25,22,823. The number of active cases stands at 4,30,503.

ALSO READ | COVID spike: Uddhav orders weekend lockdown in Maharashtra; night curfew, other strict curbs in place

Mumbai set another record by reporting 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise, taking its caseload to 4,52,445. Twenty-five deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,776.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 83.8 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

Currently, 22,05,899 people are in home quarantine and 19,711 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra, Punjab reporting highest daily cases

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Class 1-8 students to be promoted without exams

Latest India News