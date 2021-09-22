Mahant Narendra Giri's autopsy completed, report submitted to officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mahant Narendra Giri

A panel of five doctors on Wednesday conducted the post-mortem examination of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, and submitted the report to officials.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to the Baghambri Gaddi Muth where preparations were being made to bathe the body in the Ganges and the last rites will be held later in the day. The examination lasted for about two-and-a-half-hours and the report was handed over to senior police officials in a sealed cover.

There was heavy deployment of security personnel at the site where the autopsy was conducted.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said.

READ MORE: Luxury cars, expensive phones: The non-ascetic lifestyle of Anand Giri

READ MORE: Who will be next Mahant of Baghambari Muth? Narendra Giri reveals in suicide note

Latest India News