Who will be next Mahant of Baghambari Muth in Allahabad? Narendra Giri reveals in suicide note

An 8-page suicide note of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri’s, which was made public on Tuesday, mentions shocking revelations.

Mahant Narendra Giri clearly blamed his disciples Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari for his suicide.

In his suicide note, he has also mentioned who will be the next Mahant of Baghambari Muth in Allahabad.

The late Mahant has named Balveer Giri as the next Mahant of Baghambari Muth. Narendra Giri has also registered a will for Balveer Giri, the late Mahant mentioned in his suicide note.

Mahant has asked Balveer Giri to take care of his disciples the same way they were being taken care when he was alive.

The late Mahant has also urged all his disciples to respect Balveer Giri.

Though all my disciples including Manish Shukla, Shivam Mishra, Abhishek Mishra are very dear to me. When I was suffering from corona, at that time, Sumit Tiwari took care of me, I have registered temple's flower shop in his name.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth here, police said. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.

He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, they said.

The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 pm from the Muth that the seer had hanged himself and added that his body was found at the guest house where he lived during the day.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.

Singh said a decision will be taken on the last rites of the seer after the arrival of office bearers of the Akhara Parishad.

The sadhu had also talked about the construction of a 'samadhi' in the suicide note, he said, adding the decision on it will also be taken by the Akhara Parishad's office bearers.

