Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate up at 51%

The recovery rate of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Madhya Pradesh, which has more than 6,000 infected people so far, increased to 51 per cent. Till Saturday, the state has reported a total of 6,371 coronavirus cases and Indore has registered the maximum number of infection at around 3,000. However, of the total patients, 3,267 people have recovered till date. At present, the number of active patients in the state stands at 2,823. So far 281 people have died due to the virus.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that better arrangements are being made for the treatment of corona patients in the state.

"The recovery rate from coronavirus has increased to 51 per cent. Currently the lockdown imposed in the districts will have to be strictly followed and it has been ensured that it should be relaxed as per the guidelines", he added.

The state government has started fever clinics to make the screening facilities related to corona virus more easily available to the people.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman has said that 27,484 persons have been tested in 1,496 fever clinics in the state. Out of these 24,505 were advised home isolation, samples of 6,415 persons were collected, and 2,824 persons were sent to Covid care centres and hospitals.

The districts are divided into two zones -- red and green. Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey said that e-pass has been abolished from green zone to green zone in the state, but e-pass will be needed to exit Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain coming in the red zone. Similarly, e-pass will also be required to travel to other states.

