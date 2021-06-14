Chirag Paswan meets uncle Pashupati Paras in Delhi as LJP heads for major split

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Chirag Paswan arrives at Pashupati Nath's residence in New Delhi

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday met his uncle and MP Pashupati Kumar Paras at the latter's residence in Delhi amid signs of rebellion.

Chirag, a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, drove to his uncle's house soon after the Hajipur MP in a press conference declared that he LJP is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a 'vikas purush'. Chirag, however, had to wait for 20 minutes before he was allowed to enter.

Five of the six LJP MPs in the Lok Sabha have joined hands against Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics. "I have not broken the party but saved it," he said.

He asserted that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and said Paswan can remain part of the organisation. The group of five MPs has conveyed their decision of electing Paras as the LJP leader in Lok Sabha to the Speaker. Besides Paras, the four others are Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

