Image Source : PTI(FILE) Revolt against Chirag Paswan? 5 LJP MPs want change of leadership, may join JD(U) soon

Speculations are rife about a major split in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Sources told India TV that five LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan. Chirag, the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, had been facing a tough time in managing the party affairs after the demise of his father last year.



Sources said that five LJP MPs want them to be recognised as separate entity in the Lok Sabha. In a letter addressed to Speaker Om Birla, the MPs have said that they have decided to remove Chirag Paswan as the leader of the House.

The five MPs are Pashupati Paras (Chirag's uncle), Price Raj (son of Pashupati), Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser. The LJP has six MPs in the Lok Sabha, including Chirag Paswan.

Sources said that the MPs want Pashupati to replace Chirag as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha. Pashupati is a Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur. Chirag represents Jamui's seat.

It is believed that the LJP MPs met Birla on Sunday to hand a letter to him about new developments. They urged Birla to consider Pashupati as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha.

Sources added that the five MPs could soon join the Janata Dal (United). Earlier in February this year, scores of LJP workers and leaders had joined the JD(U).

Latest India News