Image Source : PTI Socialism marries Mamata Banerjee in Tamil Nadu

The peculiarly named couple P Mamata Banerjee and AM Socialism tied the knot on Sunday in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. Their wedding invitation had gone viral a few days back, turning heads at their names. Socialism and Banerjee got married at Panaimarathupatti in the presence of state CPI president R Mutharasan.

Groom Socialism's brothers are named Communism and Leninism. His father A Mohan is the district secretary of Salem Communist Party of India (CPI). Mohan had said that he wanted to take forward the principles of communism, hence such names. His grandson is named Marxism, further proving his claim.

"If a girl is born in the family, I will name her Cubaism," he had said.

The bride is the grand daughter of a Congress man, who named her after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being inspired by her actions and style of functioning.

Talking about his first son Communism, Mohan had said, "I decided to name him communism as I felt that communism will exist till the world and human race exist,".

While Mohan's family are staunch supporters of CPI, including his sons, his daughter-in-law's family are Congress supporters.

Also Read: Bengal's 'Khela' continues: Mukul Roy dumps BJP to return to TMC, Mamata says more will follow suit

Also Read: P Mamata Banerjee to marry AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu: Wedding card goes viral

Latest India News